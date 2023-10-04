‘Loki’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki loved playing a slippery trickster until he started literally slipping through time inside the Time Variance Authority. After the twists and turns of Season 1 of the Marvel character’s eponymous Disney+ series, “Loki” returns for a second season on Oct. 5.

The Marvel series, starring Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Ravonna Renslayer and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, sets a precedent as the first MCU TV show to return for a second season on Disney+. Marvel’s last television project to hit the streamer was “Secret Invasion.”

Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan joins the MCU as “OB,” whom Mobius and Loki consult for the time-slipping problem, but though OB knows what is happening and has seen it before, he does not have a solution for the pair.

“Loki” Season 2 will avoid the midnight release time confusion of last season, with episodes dropping at 6 p.m. PT on Thursdays instead.

Per the official synopsis, the story picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the TVA. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Fans hoping to watch serially can find a complete “Loki” Season 2 episode release schedule below:

When does “Loki” Season 2 Premiere?

“Loki” Season 2 premieres Thursday, Oct. 5 with one episode, launching at 6 p.m., Pacific time, or 9 p.m. Eastern time.

How many episodes are in Season 2?

There are six episodes this season, just like Season 1.

What time are new episodes out on Disney+?

New episodes of the Disney+ series arrive on Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT or 9 p.m. ET.

Are new episodes released weekly? Or all at once?

The answer is weekly, and because there are only 6 episodes in this second season, there isn’t a multiple-episode premiere like we’ve seen with some of the longer TV series. The same went for “Secret Invasion.”

Here is the full “Loki” Season 2 release schedule:

Episode 1: Thursday, October 5

Episode 2: Thursday, October 12

Episode 3: Thursday, October 19

Episode 4: Thursday, October 26

Episode 5: Thursday, November 2

*Daylight savings time ends November 5, a perfect time twister before the final episode

Episode 6: Thursday, November 9 (Finale)

Ke Huy Quan as O.B. in Season 2 of “Loki” (Marvel)

Who is in the “Loki” Season 2 cast?

Tom Hiddleston returns as God of Mischief Loki. Owen Wilson reprises his role as TVA Officer Mobius. Wunmi Mosaku returns as Hunter B-15, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Ravonna Renslayer and Sophia Di Martino reprises her role of Sylvie Ke Huy Quan brings a touch of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Oscar star power to new character OB. “Loki” Season 2 also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror after the character’s key role in the Season 1 finale, but Majors’ appearance comes as the actor faces domestic assault charges.