Why ‘Loki’ Could Be Disney+’s Secret Weapon for Growth | Chart

The arrival of “Loki’s” second season could be exactly what Disney+ needs to grab and then hold onto the attention of any new subscribers gained in their latest deal with Charter Communications.

According to Ranker Insights, the Marvel series is a “gateway show” for Disney+. Our data says that fans of “Loki” are more likely to also enjoy the streamer’s other popular titles than any other series in the catalog.

That’s useful information after the standoff between Disney and cable provider Spectrum came to an end in September, with the two companies carving out a carriage deal that restored the access of nearly 15 million Spectrum customers to Disney-owned channels.