‘Secret Invasion’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Set in the present-day Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Secret Invasion” follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) who is tasked with shutting down an operation for world domination through a stealthy takeover by a faction of shapeshifters known as Skrulls. These green-skinned alien beings can change shape to resemble the likeness of any human being, which is how Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) has established his life on Earth.

Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) join Nick Fury in his mission to outsmart the Skrulls, who may already be further into their plan than initially anticipated. Olivia Colman plays Sonya Falsworth, who calls Fury an “old friend.” A radical Skrull named Gravik (Ben Kingsley-Adir) wants to overthrow Earth’s government rather than live quietly amongst the human population as the rest of the Earth sect of aliens has done since their homeworld was destroyed.

Emilia Clarke will also debut in the MCU alongside Colman and Kingsley-Adir as Talos’ grown-i[ daughter G’iah. Her character’s relationship with her father is fraught since G’iah doesn’t see Talos as an effective leader. Fury first encountered the Skrulls in 2019’s “Captain Marvel” which is set in the 1990s. He promised Talos that he would find a place for the Skrulls to live peacefully after the destruction of their home planet, and Talos reunited with his wife and daughter briefly in the film.

When did “Secret Invasion” premiere?

“Secret Invasion” premiered with one episode on Wednesday, June 21.

What time is “Secret Invasion” streaming on Disney+?

Each episode lands on the streamer under the Marvel tab at midnight PT or 3 a.m. ET every Wednesday.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

Following the one-episode premiere, “Secret Invasion” episodes will roll out weekly on Wednesdays. The series will unfold in six hourlong episodes.

Episode 1: Wednesday, June 21 (“Resurrection”)

Episode 2: Wednesday, June 28

Episode 3: Wednesday, July 5

Episode 4: Wednesday, July 12

Episode 5: Wednesday, July 19

Episode 6: Wednesday, July 26 (finale)

Who is in the “Secret Invasion” cast?

Marvel characters present in “Secret Invasion” include: