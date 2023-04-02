15 years after he launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the post-credits scene of “Iron Man,” Samuel L. Jackson will get to take center stage as Nick Fury in the upcoming Disney+ series “Secret Invasion,” which just released a new trailer on Sunday. Disney also announced that the show will premiere on June 21.

As MCU fans saw with “Captain Marvel” in 2019, Nick Fury has had an alien ally for decades in Talos (Ben Mendelson), the leader of a sect of aliens called Skrulls who have taken refuge on Earth after their homeworld was destroyed.

But as seen in the new trailer, that sect is becoming a threat thanks to rogue Skrull named Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), who has formed his own group apart from Talos and believes the best way for the Skrulls to survive is to use their shapeshifting powers to infiltrate Earth’s government and take what they need.

Fury would like to think that he has allies to take on this new threat. Along with Talos, the director of SHIELD has his top agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) at his side and Col. James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle), who has put away the War Machine suit since Tony Stark’s death and has become a White House aide.

But with the Skrulls able to deceive everyone into divulging their deepest secrets by disguising themselves, Fury has no idea who to trust.

“Secret Invasion” is rooted in the months-long event series that ran in Marvel Comics in 2008, but which replaces the superheroes of Marvel lore with a political espionage thriller angle reminiscent of “Homeland” or John le Carre’s novels. The series will also star “Game of Thrones” alum Emilia Clarke as Talos’ daughter G’iah and Oscar winner Olivia Colman as top MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth.

Martin Freeman will also appear as former CIA agent Everett K. Ross, who was last seen in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” fleeing his former employers clutches after siding with Wakanda over U.S. interests.

Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

“Secret Invasion” hits Disney+ on June 21.