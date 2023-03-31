Emilia Clarke’s Marvel Cinematic Universe character that will debut on the TV series “Secret Invasion” has been identified in a Vanity Fair interview.

The upcoming Disney+ show follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he investigates a secret plot to put potential double-crossers into powerful positions worldwide. The double agents turn out to be Skrull aliens, who can shape shift from their green-skinned resting state into any existing human being, taking on their physical appearance.

Fury encountered the Skrulls in “Captain Marvel” (2019) set in the 1990s, promising their leader Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) that he would find them a place to live after their home planet was destroyed.

Jackson references the “Captain Marvel” scene in which Talos reunites with his Skrull family on a space station in Earth’s orbit as the first glimpse of Emila Clarke’s character.

“Remember when Ben was there with his wife and daughter?” Jackson told VF. “She’s the little Skrull girl grown up. She’s his daughter.”

Clarke will portray the grown-up G’iah (pronounced “Guy-ah”), who sees her father as a failure in parenting and leadership.

“It’s hardened her, for sure. There’s a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl,” Clarke said. “She’s a refugee kid who’s had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean? Maybe the fact that we didn’t know he had a kid up until this point tells you everything you need to know about their relationship.”

A lot of time has passed since Fury made that promise, and the Skrulls have decided to take matters into their own hands in a not-so-friendly way, led by resistance leader Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) who has radicalized them.

“These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built,” Clarke said. “There’s a lot of emotions that live within her, and there’s a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance. You understand why she has the feelings that she does.”

The series will also star Oscar winner Olivia Colman. “Secret Invasion” arrives on Disney+ June 21, 2023.