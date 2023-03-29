Jeremy Renner is ready to speak on the horrific snowplow accident that nearly took his life in early January, sitting down for a TV interview with Diane Sawyer that will air on ABC on April 6. “I was awake through every moment,” Renner tells Sawyer in a trailer for the interview, during which Sawyer also recounts the extent of the “Hawkeye” actor’s injuries.

“Eight ribs broken in 14 places, right knee, right ankle broken, left leg broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken, face, eye socket, jaw broken. Lung collapsed, pierced from rib bone. Liver,” Sawyer lists off as Renner nods.

Renner was rescuing his nephew from the path of a snowplow when he himself got pinned and run over on Jan. 1. Sawyer’s interview special also includes a talk with Renner’s nephew, who recalled how he thought his uncle was dead.

“I just perfectly see him in a pool of blood coming from his head. When I ran up to him I didn’t think he was alive,” he said as he got choked up. The special also plays the 911 call made right after the incident, in which Renner can be heard moaning in pain.

Renner himself is seen getting emotional in the interview as Sawyer notes how, after the accident, he said to his family in sign language, “I’m sorry.”

And yet, the actor has no regrets about his actions.

“I’d do it again,” Renner says firmly. “Yeah, I’d do it again, because it was going right at my nephew.”

When asked if he plans on getting back into the stunts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Renner responds, “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

“Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview” airs on Thursday, April 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.