Jeremy Renner ‘in Critical but Stable Condition’ After ‘Weather-Related Accident’

Actor Jeremy Renner suffered injuries while plowing snow near his home on Sunday and is currently hospitalized, but his condition is “critical but stable.”

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” “The Avengers” star’s representatives said in a statement provided to TheWrap.

Renner lives in the Reno, Nevada region near Lake Tahoe, which was hit hard by a major winter storm over New Year’s Eve weekend. Thousands of residents were left without power though the full extent of the storm’s impact is not known. The storm comes just days after the bomb cyclone called Winter Storm Eliot hammered the eastern United States, killing 62 people.

The two-time Oscar nominee has lived in the area since at least 2021 and has publicly discussed efforts to build an additional fire station to assist with the high fire risk.

Renner currently stars on the Paramount+ drama “Mayor of Kingstown,” which debuted in November 2021. The show’s second season premieres Jan. 13. There series was co-created by “Yellowstone” mastermind Taylor Sheridan, who also directed Renner’s 2017 film “Wind River.”