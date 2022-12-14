In the trailer for Season 2 of “Mayor of Kingstown,” which Paramount released on Wednesday, Mike McCluskey (Jeremy Renner) has an unorthodox plan to quell the chaos at the town’s prison after Season 1’s riot. The second season of the drama from Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon debuts on Sunday, Jan. 15, on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada.

We don’t find out exactly what Mike’s plan is, but we do know it involves beatdowns and a pistol whipping. As he says in the clip, “When I say I’m going to do a thing, that thing gets done.”

Of course, that doesn’t go over well with everyone, as he’s told, “Inmates are running the asylum and you’re handing them the key.”

The series is set in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. The series also stars Dianne Wiest, Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Aidan Gillen.

Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, “Mayor of Kingstown” is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado and Stephen Kay.

Sheridan’s other Paramount+ series include “Yellowstone” prequel “1883,” the Sylvester Stallone-led crime drama “Tulsa King,” and the upcoming “1923,” which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and premieres on Sunday, Dec. 18.