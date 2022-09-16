The Paramount+ series “1923” has added “The Terminator” star Robert Patrick to the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” prequel, the steamer said Friday.

Patrick will play Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family.

Patrick joins leads Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and previously announced cast for “1923,” including Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Julia Schlaepfer.

“1923” follows “1883,” the most-watched Paramount+ title ever globally, according to Paramount. That prequel starred Sam Elliott, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett. While there was some confusion about whether more episodes of “1883” would be ordered, the focus instead shifted to another prequel series (originally dubbed “1932”), with a spin-off of “1883,” this time centered around historical figure Bass Reeves (who might have been the inspiration for the Lone Ranger), also in the works.

“’1923’ will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” an official plot synopsis from Paramount reads.

The new show is set to debut on Paramount+ this December, joining a growing number of Sheridan projects that will debut this fall, including the mothership “Yellowstone” series (back on the Paramount Network on Nov. 13); “Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone, which is outside of the “Yellowstone” universe (also Nov. 13, on Paramount+); and a number of non-“Yellowstone” projects which have yet to receive release dates, including “Lioness” (starring Zoe Saldaña), “Land Man” (starring Billy Bob Thornton) and the second season of “Mayor of Kingstown” (starring Jeremy Renner).

