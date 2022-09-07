Ain’t no rest for the wicked, according to Paramount+’s new teaser for “Tulsa King,” which stars Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone as an ex-mafia capo attending to business after serving a 25-year prison sentence. The series, from “Yellowstone’s” Taylor Sheridan, will premiere two back-to-back episodes on Paramount+ on Nov. 13.

In the trailer, Stallone’s New York-hailing crime boss, Dwight “The General” Manfredi, is unceremoniously dumped in Tulsa, Okla. by his own boss, who demands he set up an operation there. According to the series’ logline, “Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.”

There are car wrecks, fiery building explosions, a ragtag gang slinging baseball bats and covert drug deals galore. “Give me a couple years, and I’ll own this city,” Manfredi notes in the first-look video.

The series also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”), Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”).

Sheridan also serves as EP alongsideTerence Winter (“The Sopranos”), who will showrun and write. Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood also executive produce. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, “Tulsa King” will air weekly on Sundays following its initial two-episode debut. A linear airing will also take place Nov. 20, immediately following a new episode of “Yellowstone.”

“Tulsa King” is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes prequel series “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown” and the upcoming series “1923” (also a “Yellowstone” prequel), “Bass Reeves,” “Lioness” and “Landman,” as part of the producer’s overall deal with ViacomCBS.