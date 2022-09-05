What’s New on Paramount+ in September 2022

With fall TV premiere season on the way, Paramount+ is positively stacked with must-see TV in September — and that’s before we get to sports, streaming originals and library titles arriving on the streaming service this month.
From procedurals like “NCIS” and “FBI” (and their spinoffs!) to the return of reality TV sensations — including “Survivor” Season 43 and “The Amazing Race” Season 34 on Sept. 21 — and comedie like “Young Sheldon” and breakout CBS hit “Ghosts,” Paramount+ will be the streaming destination for a lot of the big Fall TV returns. In the realm of streaming exclusives and originals, “The Good Fight” will return for its final season on Sept. 8.
If you’re more in the mood for a film, new movies on Paramount+ include a host of great library titles including “Collateral,” “Three Days of the Condor,” “Zodiac” and “Wall Street,” as well as the arrival of a must more recent must-watch, Ridley Scott’s much discussed “House of Gicci.”
Wondering what else new on Paramount+ this month? Here’s a complete list of all the new movies, shows and sports streaming this month.
New Originals, Exclusives and Premieres on Paramount+
Sept. 7: Ink Master premiere
Sept. 8: The Good Fight premiere
Sept. 16: My Dream Quinceañera premiere
Sept. 18: Seal Team premiere
Sept. 23: On the Come Up premiere
Sept. 30: New episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years
Sundays: New episodes of Blood & Treasure
Thursdays: New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks and Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head
This September: Inside the NFL premiere
New Shows on Paramount+
Sept. 3
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Sept. 7
Back at the Barnyard (Seasons 1 and 2)
Black Ink Crew (Season 8)
Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 6)
Sept. 14
Abby Hatcher (Season 3 – 4)
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (Season 2)
Sept. 16
CBS Fall Preview Show
Sept. 17
48 Hours (Season 35)
Sept. 18
60 Minutes
Sept. 19
Heatwave
Bob ❤ Abishola
NCIS (Season 20)
NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 2)
The Neighborhood (Season 5)
Sept. 20
FBI (Season 5)
FBI: International (Season 2)
FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)
Sept. 21
Survivor (Season 43)
The Amazing Race (Season 34)
Sept. 23
Nick News
Sept. 28
Basketball Wives (Season 9)
Side Hustle (Season 1)
Sept. 29
CSI: Vegas (Season 2)
Ghosts (Season 2)
So Help Me Todd (Season 1)
Young Sheldon (Season 6)
New Movies on Paramount+
Sept. 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
A Family Thing
Abandon
American Gigolo
American Ninja
American Ninja 2: The Confrontation
American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt
American Ninja 4: The Annihilation
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Area 51
Bad Influence
Barnyard
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Sunday
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Bull Durham
Collateral
Colma: The Musical
Congo
Eddie Murphy: Raw
El Norte
F/X
Failure to Launch
Gorky Park
Grease 2
Hard Eight
Heartburn
Hecho En Mexico
Intersection
Just Like Heaven
Lifeguard
Love Story
Moonlight and Valentino
Mother
My Beautiful Laundrette
Night Falls On Manhattan
Peggy Sue Got Married
Roxanne
Run the Race
Serendipity
Shanghai Noon
Shattered
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Star Trek
Staying Alive
Superstar
Support Your Local Sheriff!
Teen Wolf
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Blair Witch Project
The Craft
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Natural
The Out-of-Towners
The Package
The Poseidon Adventure
The Quiet Man
The War of the Worlds
The Young Victoria
Three Days of the Condor
True Grit
Uncommon Valor
Up In The Air
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Wall Street
We’re No Angels
Yours, Mine and Ours
Zodiac
Sept. 15
Run & Gun
Sept. 19
Sept. 30
House of Gucci
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
Sports on Paramount+
Sept. 1
UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
Sept. 3
Serie A – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
College Football on CBS – Arizona @ San Diego State
Sept. 4
2022 SBD World’s Strongest Man Final presented by Rogue
2022 American Cornhold League Pro Shootout Championship
Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Cowboys for a Cause
BIG3 Monster Energy Celebrity Game
Sept. 6
UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1
Sept. 7
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1
Sept. 8
UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 1
UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 1
Sept. 10
NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC
College Football on CBS – Colorado @ Air Force
Start of Barclay’s Women’s Super League Season
Sept. 11
Start of Barclay’s Women’s Super League Season
NFL ON CBS Week 1 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – Boca Juniors vs. River Plate
Sept. 13
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 2
Sept. 14
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 2
Sept. 15
UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 2
UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 2
Sept. 17
Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Bull Riding Team Series
Beyond Limits: This is Football
SEC on CBS – Penn State @ Auburn
Sept. 18
Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli
NFL ON CBS Week 2 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Sept. 24
Sail GP
SEC on CBS
Sept. 25
NFL ON CBS Week 3 (check local listings)
Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Thunder Days