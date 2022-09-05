What’s New on Paramount+ in September 2022

With fall TV premiere season on the way, Paramount+ is positively stacked with must-see TV in September — and that’s before we get to sports, streaming originals and library titles arriving on the streaming service this month.

From procedurals like “NCIS” and “FBI” (and their spinoffs!) to the return of reality TV sensations — including “Survivor” Season 43 and “The Amazing Race” Season 34 on Sept. 21 — and comedie like “Young Sheldon” and breakout CBS hit “Ghosts,” Paramount+ will be the streaming destination for a lot of the big Fall TV returns. In the realm of streaming exclusives and originals, “The Good Fight” will return for its final season on Sept. 8.

If you’re more in the mood for a film, new movies on Paramount+ include a host of great library titles including “Collateral,” “Three Days of the Condor,” “Zodiac” and “Wall Street,” as well as the arrival of a must more recent must-watch, Ridley Scott’s much discussed “House of Gicci.”

Wondering what else new on Paramount+ this month? Here’s a complete list of all the new movies, shows and sports streaming this month.

New Originals, Exclusives and Premieres on Paramount+

Sept. 7: Ink Master premiere

Sept. 8: The Good Fight premiere

Sept. 16: My Dream Quinceañera premiere

Sept. 18: Seal Team premiere

Sept. 23: On the Come Up premiere

Sept. 30: New episodes of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years

Sundays: New episodes of Blood & Treasure

Thursdays: New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks and Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head

This September: Inside the NFL premiere

New Shows on Paramount+

Sept. 3

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Sept. 7

Back at the Barnyard (Seasons 1 and 2)

Black Ink Crew (Season 8)

Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 6)

Sept. 14

Abby Hatcher (Season 3 – 4)

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 2)

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (Season 2)

Sept. 16

CBS Fall Preview Show

Sept. 17

48 Hours (Season 35)

Sept. 18

60 Minutes

Sept. 19

Heatwave

Bob ❤ Abishola

NCIS (Season 20)

NCIS: Hawai’i (Season 2)

The Neighborhood (Season 5)

Sept. 20

FBI (Season 5)

FBI: International (Season 2)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 4)

Sept. 21

Survivor (Season 43)

The Amazing Race (Season 34)

Sept. 23

Nick News

Sept. 28

Basketball Wives (Season 9)

Side Hustle (Season 1)

Sept. 29

CSI: Vegas (Season 2)

Ghosts (Season 2)

So Help Me Todd (Season 1)

Young Sheldon (Season 6)

New Movies on Paramount+

Sept. 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

A Family Thing

Abandon

American Gigolo

American Ninja

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Area 51

Bad Influence

Barnyard

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Sunday

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Bull Durham

Collateral

Colma: The Musical

Congo

Eddie Murphy: Raw

El Norte

F/X

Failure to Launch

Gorky Park

Grease 2

Hard Eight

Heartburn

Hecho En Mexico

Intersection

Just Like Heaven

Lifeguard

Love Story

Moonlight and Valentino

Mother

My Beautiful Laundrette

Night Falls On Manhattan

Peggy Sue Got Married

Roxanne

Run the Race

Serendipity

Shanghai Noon

Shattered

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Star Trek

Staying Alive

Superstar

Support Your Local Sheriff!

Teen Wolf

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Blair Witch Project

The Craft

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Natural

The Out-of-Towners

The Package

The Poseidon Adventure

The Quiet Man

The War of the Worlds

The Young Victoria

Three Days of the Condor

True Grit

Uncommon Valor

Up In The Air

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Wall Street

We’re No Angels

Yours, Mine and Ours

Zodiac

Sept. 15

Run & Gun

Sept. 19

Heatwave

Sept. 30

House of Gucci

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Sports on Paramount+

Sept. 1

UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Sept. 3

Serie A – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

College Football on CBS – Arizona @ San Diego State

Sept. 4

2022 SBD World’s Strongest Man Final presented by Rogue

2022 American Cornhold League Pro Shootout Championship

Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Cowboys for a Cause

BIG3 Monster Energy Celebrity Game

Sept. 6

UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1

Sept. 7

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1

Sept. 8

UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 1

UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 1

Sept. 10

NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC

College Football on CBS – Colorado @ Air Force

Start of Barclay’s Women’s Super League Season

Sept. 11

Start of Barclay’s Women’s Super League Season

NFL ON CBS Week 1 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

Sept. 13

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 2

Sept. 14

UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 2

Sept. 15

UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 2

UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 2

Sept. 17

Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Bull Riding Team Series

Beyond Limits: This is Football

SEC on CBS – Penn State @ Auburn

Sept. 18

Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli

NFL ON CBS Week 2 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Sept. 24

Sail GP

SEC on CBS

Sept. 25

NFL ON CBS Week 3 (check local listings)

Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Thunder Days