It’s time to start saying goodbye to the women and men of “The Good Fight,” and they appear to be going out with lots of wine, some virtual sexy talk, and a hefty dose of déjà vu.

Paramount+ dropped the trailer for the sixth and final season of the series on Wednesday morning, a little over a month ahead of its Thursday, Sept. 8 premiere.

The new season, which spans 10 episodes, will see Diane Lockhart feeling like she’s going crazy, and struggling with that déjà vu over the overturning of Roe v. Wade, threats to voting rights, and the return of Cold War aggressions. Meanwhile, per the streamer, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

Christine Baranski stars in the show alongside John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and Charmaine Bingwa, with Audra McDonald and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston guest star in the roles they originated on the mothership, “The Good Wife,” which aired on CBS.

Robert and Michelle King are the showrunners and executive producers of the series. They co-created the show with Phil Alden Robinson.

Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins, Jacquelyn Reingold, Nelson McCormick and Baranski also serve as EPs.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.