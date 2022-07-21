Christine Baranski doesn’t think highly of billionaires – and now it’s no secret.

Earlier this year, a viral photo of “The Good Fight” actress giving Elon Musk a frigid stare down at the 2022 Met Gala surfaced on the internet. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Baranski said she didn’t intentionally glare at him, though it may appear that way in the snapshot.

this picture of christine baranski staring at elon musk has me on the floor pic.twitter.com/8o1yOqcbDM — steph ☾ (@katesosgood) May 5, 2022

“The funny thing is I have no memory of turning back and glaring at him,” she said, “but I was actually dissing him as I was waiting in line to go to dinner.”

“I was with someone who was at my table, and I noticed Elon Musk and I went, ‘Oh my God, it’s Elon Musk.’ I basically said [to my friend], ‘I don’t know how you feel about him, but why is he spending billions of dollars in space when he could be cleaning up the planet?’ I’m an environmentalist,” she continued.

Baranski told the outlet that she has a generally “low opinion” of billionaires, and has been happy to let out some of her frustration toward them on a Musk-esque character in “The Good Fight,” Neil Gross. Played by John Benjamin Hickey, Gross is the founder of a giant tech company.

“We have our own Elon Musk in ‘The Good Fight.’ Neil Gross is in the second-to-last episode,” said Baranski, who plays lawyer and liberal activist Diane Lockhart. “And I get to bash the billionaires a bit. I’ve added a few lines [to the script], and I actually will include Elon Musk in the final episode.”

“The Good Fight” Season 6 premieres on Paramount+ on Sept. 8.