Former President Donald Trump dubbed Elon Musk a “bulls— artist” during a campaign rally held Saturday in Alaska, prompting a plethora of social media users to point out the irony and hypocrisy in such a statement.
In a brief snub against the Tesla CEO, Trump claimed that Musk had told him he had voted for him, when he, in fact, had never voted for a Republican before. “I said, ‘I didn’t know that,’” Trump continued. “He told me he voted for me, so he’s another bulls— artist.”
He also added that Musk will not buy Twitter, saying that the deal is a “mess,” before plugging his own far-right wing platform Truth Social.
“Trump calling Elon Musk a ‘bulls— artist’ is appropriate,” one social media user wrote. After all, it takes one to know one.”
Last month, the SpaceX founder tweeted that he voted for a Republican for the first time, endorsing Mayra Flores, who flipped a Democratic House seat for Texas. “Massive red wave in 2022,” he declared.
