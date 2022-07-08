Elon Musk Spikes $44 Billion Deal to Buy Twitter

Elon Musk is no longer in the hunt for Twitter, as his advisers on Friday notified the social media company that he is terminating the $44 billion acquisition, according to an SEC filing.

The decision comes months after Musk first began the process of purchasing the company. In May, Musk said the deal was “temporarily on hold” while he sorted out metrics on the total spam and fake accounts on the platform. The filing reiterated that Twitter has not been providing all the information Musk requested for the past two months and therefore breaching the merger agreement.

“While Twitter has provided some information, that information has come with strings attached, use limitations or other artificial formatting features, which has rendered some of the information minimally useful to Mr. Musk and his advisors,” the filing said. “Despite public speculation on this point, Mr. Musk did not waive his right to review Twitter’s data and information simply because he chose not to seek this data and information before entering into the Merger Agreement. In fact, he negotiated access and information rights within the Merger Agreement precisely so that he could review data and information that is important to Twitter’s business before financing and completing the transaction.”

The deal was previously to close later this year, subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders and regulators. According to his agreement with Twitter, Musk is on the hook for a $1 billion payment if the deal falls through. Backing out of the deal will now make things ugly, as there is a “specific performance clause” that forces Musk to commit to paying for Twitter assuming his debt financing is still available.

“This is a disaster scenario for Twitter and its Board as now the company will battle Musk in an elongated court battle to recoup the deal and/or the breakup fee of $1 billion at a minimum,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said in a statement. “Twitter’s stock on a standalone basis will now likely trade in the $25-$30 range when the stock opens on Monday with no deal likely. This soap opera has seen many twists and turns and now ultimately Twitter (and its Board) goes back to the drawing board.”

With Musk terminating the deal, there is likely to be a court battle ahead between Twitter and Musk. Twitter chairman Bret Taylor followed with his tweet on Friday saying the board will “pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement.”