Elon Musk Twitter

BERLIN, GERMANY DECEMBER 01: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses on the red carpet of the Axel Springer Award 2020 on December 01, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

Is Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout for Real? And If the Deal Collapses, What Happens Next?

by | May 13, 2022 @ 3:40 PM

Musk’s ”tweet will send this Twitter circus show into a Friday the 13th horror show,“ Wedbush Securities equity analyst Dan Ives says

Well, Elon Musk has dropped another bomb in the whole Twitter takeover saga. And it has many wondering whether he’ll actually go through with his plan to buy the social media company and what the consequences of that decision would be.

The billionaire Tesla CEO early Friday tweeted that his Twitter deal is “on hold” as he awaits details about the total number of spam and fake accounts on the platform. But he followed that tweet several hours later saying he’s “still committed” to the $44 billion acquisition that would take the company private.

