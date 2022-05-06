Getty Images

Facebook Projected to Lose 700,000 Teen Users by 2025 as Next Generation Migrates to Other Platforms | Chart

by | May 6, 2022 @ 6:30 AM

Twitter will also lose Gen Z users as Instagram, Snap and TikTok gain in next few years

Facebook struggles to attract younger users are continuing, with analysts at eMarketer projecting that the platform will lose about 700,000 teen users by 2025.

This is a trend the flagship platform has been grappling with as contenders Snap and then TikTok have gained popularity with younger users. Facebook is expected to lose 1.5 million overall teen users between 2020 and 2025, while Instagram, Snap and TikTok will maintain their popularity with the younger crowd in coming years, according to eMarketer forecasts.

Become a member to read more.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

TikTok Poised to Triple Ad Revenue to $11.6 Billion This Year – Surpassing Twitter and Snap Combined | Charts
ELLEN POMPEO Grey's Anatomy

Did Disney Just Hold a ‘Super-Spreader’ Event? Is That Even Still a Thing? (Exclusive)

Weigel Broadcasting Exec on the Return-to-Antennas Trend: ‘Younger People Think It’s an Illegal Hack’

Hollywood Networking Platform HUSSLUP to Launch at SeriesFest (Exclusive)
Suicide Prevention

Rash of Suicides in Hollywood Shines Spotlight on Depression and Social Media Pressure

How NFTs Can Be the First Industry to Level the Playing Field for Women | PRO Insight

CBS Snags Early TV Season Win in Total Viewers, NBC Tops Demo Ratings
mirzapur

Why Amazon Is Doubling Down on Indian Series and Movies | Charts

Inside the Lucrative Wordle-ization of Online Games | Chart

‘Ted Lasso’ Holds Off ‘Servant’ to Remain Most In-Demand Show on Apple TV+ | Charts

Demand for Ukrainian Films and TV Shows Is Growing – And It’s Not Just Zelenskyy’s Sitcom | PRO Insight