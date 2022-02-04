TheWrap

Why Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg Are Boxed In | Analysis

by | February 4, 2022 @ 2:51 PM

Does this spell the end for its flagship blue app after 18 years?

Facebook is losing ground, and it appears Mark Zuckerberg may face limited options even as he tries to guide the company into the metaverse.

Not only is the social giant facing a shrinkage in users and various short-term losses lately, but it remains uncertain if and when its shift to video content and its big bet on the metaverse will actually pay off.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

