What’s Next for Twitter and Elon Musk – From Closing the Deal to Opening the ‘Free Speech’ Floodgates

by | April 26, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

There are plenty of unanswered questions after the social media company accepted the Tesla co-founder’s $44 billion buyout offer on Monday

With Elon Musk striking a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter and take it private, the social media platform faces an uncertain future.

With Musk as owner, there are some big unknowns, ranging from its content moderation policies to the potential reinstatement of previously banned users — including former President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — to its ability to increase revenue, from advertising, subscriptions or other products.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

