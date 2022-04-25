Trump Says He Won’t Return to Twitter Even If Elon Musk Reinstates Him

Former president Donald Trump won’t return to Twitter even as Elon Musk buys the social media company, but he will continue to broadcast his voice through his platform Truth Social.

on Monday afternoon, Twitter’s board accepted Musk’s offer for $44 billion, announcing the agreement to be acquired by the Tesla founder.

According to Fox News, Trump has no intention of reinstating his Twitter account. Instead, he will join his own platform within a week after not using it since its February launch.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth,” Trump told Fox. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth.”

After a faulty launch two months ago, Truth Social has reportedly recovered with new cloud services.

“We’re taking in millions of people, and what we’re finding is that the response on Truth is much better than being on Twitter,” Trump said. “Twitter has bots and fake accounts, and we are doing everything we can.”

“The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter,” he added.

Trump also praised Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, but doesn’t consider it competition for Truth Social.

“I think it is good. We want liberty and justice and fairness in our country, and the more we can have open, the better,” Trump said. “But no, I don’t view that as a competition for what I am doing.”

“This is a platform for my voice. Truth is a platform for my voice and for my supporters,” Trump said. “But I want everybody to come over to Truth — conservatives, liberals, whatever.”

Former Rep. Devin Nunes heads the Trump Media & Technology Group social media platform as CEO. Trump was permanently banned from Twitter after the platform found some of his activity related to the Jan. 6, 2021 l riot in which crowds stormed the Capitol.