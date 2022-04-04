Two tech leaders at Trump’s social network Truth Social have departed the company after the app struggled to launch and maintain traction in recent months, according to Reuters.

Tech entrepreneurs Josh Adams and Billy Boozer had served as the company’s chiefs of technology and product development.

A rep for Truth Social did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Adams and Boozer had joined Trump Media & Technology Group last year. With the platform still trying to work out its kinks, the departure of key tech leaders could cause more challenges as it aims to compete with mainstream platforms including Twitter and Facebook.

Former President Donald Trump’s Twitter clone has been struggling since it launched on President’s Day, with users facing technical issues and a growing waitlist. A month into its rollout, app installs on the Apple store had declined by more than 800,000 since its launch week to around 60,000 weekly — a 93% decline in signups — according to Sensor Tower.

Unlike Big Tech, these alternative social networks are targeting a mostly conservative audience and touting their efforts to promote free speech. Trump himself was suspended from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and a handful of other social media apps last year for violating their content policies.

Former Trump aide Jason Miller’s Twitter clone Gettr has reached some 1.9 million daily users with 6.7 million global installs, while Parler has about 11.3 million global installs, according to Sensor Tower. With around 1.2 million installs, Truth Social is so far trailing behind its competitors.