Donald Trump Follow the Truth app

Getty Images

Trump’s Truth Social App Plummets in Traffic, Sees 93% Drop in Signups Since Launch Week (Exclusive)

by | March 29, 2022 @ 4:52 PM

The would-be Twitter killer has drawn only 1.2 million installations, according to Sensor Tower

Former president Donald Trump’s Truth Social app is seeing a 93% drop in signups and similarly steep decline in traffic after a rocky rollout last month fraught with technical issues and an extensive waiting list for new signups to actually use the service.

After going live on President’s Day, the Twitter-lookalike app saw installs decline by more than 800,000 since its launch week, according to Sensor Tower. Installs on the Apple app store this month have fallen to about 60,000 per week, based on early estimates.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

