jason miller gettr

Photos: Getty Images, Gettr

Why Gettr Is Struggling to Get Traction (or Trump to Sign Up)

by | January 21, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Donald Trump has not joined the MAGA-friendly Twitter alternative, even with a nine-figure offer on the table

Less than a year since launching, the MAGA-friendly social app Gettr seems to be fraught with issues, from conservatives slamming the company’s practices to a lack of influential users.

The Twitter lookalike, founded last summer by former Donald Trump aide Jason Miller, has pitched itself as a site “rejecting political censorship” and cancel culture. The app is among many of the new platforms that have sprung up as conservative figures, from the former president to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, continue to get suspensions or bans by Silicon Valley social media giants over violations of content policies — whether it’s repeating threats of violence or spreading misinformation about COVID.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

