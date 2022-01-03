Joe Rogan Directs Followers to Gettr After Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter Ban

Gettr had a big day Sunday. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on the Jason Miller-led social media platform after her permanent ban from Twitter, and podcaster Joe Rogan directed his Twitter followers to the site, too.

“Just in case sh– over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well,” he wrote on Gettr, which was founded by the former aide to Donald Trump and is increasingly popular with right-wing users.

Rogan’s account on the site features numerous crossposts of his existing Twitter and Instagram content.

On Twitter, he has about 7.8 million followers, so his push toward the new platform was notable. His “Join me on GETTR” tweet got over 10,000 retweets in less than 24 hours and prompted cryptocurrency guru Bryce Paul to respond, “RIP, Twitter.”

Twitter permanently suspended Greene’s personal account on Sunday after the Republican congresswoman violated its COVID-19 misinformation policies for the fifth time. Her official Congressional account is still active, but its most recent post was made on Christmas Eve.

Greene was briefly suspended for a week back in August for the same reasons. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” a Twitter spokeswoman said in a statement.

“When Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter, and Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics, Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene wrote later on Gettr. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”