truth social donald trump

Why Trump’s Truth App Could Overcome Botched Launch | Analysis 

by | February 22, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The release seems to be a PR stunt given the ”premature launch,“ one expert says

Former president Donald Trump’s new Truth social app faced a host of launch challenges as it rolled out on President’s Day, but can it bounce back from a troubled start?

Despite interest in Truth Social, especially coming from right-leaning communities, users are experiencing signup error messages and other bugs, download issues and an overall underwhelming design and functionality. With only the iPhone app available at launch, and no options on Android or desktop, some believe Trump’s media company rushed the rollout to get the holiday publicity.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

