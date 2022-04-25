Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Poised for $978 Million Payday if Elon Musk Closes Deal

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey stands to earn a $978 million payday if Elon Musk completes his hostile takeover of the social media giant, while current CEO Parag Agrawal would earn $39 million from the sale of his own shares in the company.

Dorsey, who stepped down as CEO late last year, holds just over 18 million shares in Twitter — which has been the bulk of his compensation while he took a $1.40 annual paycheck while serving as chief executive. With Musk’s buyout offer at $54.20 per share, Dorsey stands to walk away from his company with just under $1 billion.

On Monday, Twitter’s board accepted Musk’s offer to acquire all of the stock in the social media giant for $43 billion and take the company private.

More to come…