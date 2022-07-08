Elon Musk Sun Valley Conference

Elon Musk is set to speak at the Sun Valley Media Conference on Saturday. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Sun Valley Update: Elon Musk’s Twitter Drama and Mixed Signals About Live Events’ Comeback

by | July 8, 2022 @ 11:53 AM

The Tesla CEO is scheduled to speak Saturday as reports suggest his Twitter takeover is in ”jeopardy“

As if the births of his ninth child wasn’t exciting enough, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to speak Saturday at Allen & Co.’s Sun Valley Media Conference just as his Twitter takeover hits another snag.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will interview Musk Saturday morning, according to The Information, though some heavy hitters such as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav have reportedly already left the billionaire summer camp in Idaho. Still, Musk’s interview promises to liven up the annual confab which has been high on potential yet low on big announcements thus far. On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that Musk’s Twitter deal was in “serious jeopardy,” adding an extra kernel of drama to the proceedings.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

