elvis top gun maverick

Warner Bros.; Paramount

Box Office Hits Rare Milestone as 4 Films Gross Over $20 Million in Non-Holiday Weekend

by | June 28, 2022 @ 5:26 PM

It has been five years since theaters accomplished the feat, which shows another sign of COVID recovery

For the first time in five years, four different films, including newcomers “Elvis” and “The Black Phone,” grossed over $20 million at the box office during a non-holiday weekend.

The last time it happened in July 2017, Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” opened to $50.5 million while “Girls Trip,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “War for the Planet of the Apes” earned over $20 million in weekend holdovers.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

