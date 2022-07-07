Nick Cannon, Soon-to-Be Father of 8, Reacts to Elon Musk’s Baby News: ‘Right There With You’

Nick Cannon extended his solidarity to Elon Musk after court documents revealed on Wednesday that the Tesla founder welcomed newborn twins with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Musk’s Neuralink, in November 2021.

The twins are Musk’s ninth and tenth children. Following Wednesday’s reveal, Musk joked on Twitter, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

Receiving tons of replies, one particular reply caught the attention of Twitter users — “The Masked Singer’s” Nick Cannon, who’s made plenty of headlines of his own over the years announcing the birth of his seven children. Cannon replied, “Right there with you my Brother!”

Right there with you my Brother!✊🏾 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 7, 2022

While Musk and Cannon were neck and neck with the number of children they have fathered, Musk still has Cannon beat in that department — at least for the time being.

Musk welcomed his eighth, ninth, and tenth children in November and December of 2021. The birth of Musk and Zilis’ twins, occurred just weeks before the birth of his second child with the billionaire’s former partner Grimes in December 2021. Musk and Grimes welcomed their second child after the birth of their son X AE A-XII in May 2020.

Musk and ex-wife, Justine welcomed their firstborn Nevada in 2002, who passed away from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) at 10 weeks old. Musk then welcomed his first set of twins, Griffin and Vivian, with Justine in 2004. In 2006, the couple had a set of triplets, Kai, Saxon and Damian before their split in 2008.

Similar to Musk, Cannon has welcomed twins within the past year and has two sets of twins himself. While Cannon and Mariah Carey were married, Cannon welcomed his first two children, twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011. After the couple’s divorce in 2016, Cannon fathered five more children with three other women.

In February 2017, Brittany Bell and Cannon welcomed son Golden “Sagon,” and daughter, Powerful Queen in December 2020. Following Powerful Queen’s birth, Cannon welcomed twins, Zillion and Zion, with Abby De La Rosa in June 2021.

Months later, Cannon and model Alyssa Scott welcomed their son Zen, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and tragically passed away at five months old in December 2021. In January 2022, Cannon hosted a baby shower for model Bre Tiesi, to celebrate the couple’s exciting announcement, making this expected child Cannon’s eighth child.

In June 2022, Abby De La Rosa, mother to Cannon’s youngest twins, Zillion and Zion, announced that she is currently pregnant, it is reported that Cannon might be the father and expecting his ninth child. Neither Cannon nor De La Rosa has confirmed, but Cannon raised even more eyebrows when he told the Lip Service podcast (also in June 2022) “Let’s just put it this way… the stork is on the way,” when asked about how many children he had.

Although Musk privately welcomed his ninth and tenth children, Cannon could be catching up and welcoming a ninth child in the near future.