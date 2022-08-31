Paramount+ Bundles With Showtime and Is Now Available to U.S. Customers for as Low as $7.99

Beginning Wednesday, Paramount+ is offering a new bundle that combines the service’s library with Showtime’s portfolio of content all within the Paramount+ app.

The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle is available to U.S. subscribers at a special, limited time price of $7.99 per month for the ad-supported Essential Plan and $12.99 per month for the ad-free Premium Plan.

“The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle offers consumers unprecedented value by providing one of the broadest content libraries in streaming at one of the lowest prices in the marketplace,” said Tom Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Paramount Global Streaming. “This singular user experience streamlines sign-up and enhances discovery, and this lower price will allow more households to enjoy this exceptional combined entertainment offering.”

The new bundle is available as an in-app upgrade and provides full access to the Paramount+ and Showtime libraries. The discounted introductory pricing is available through October 2, when it will become available for $11.99 per month for the Essential tier or $14.99 per month for the Premium tier.

The ad-supported Essential Plan combines sports, including NFL games and more than 2,000 soccer matches each year, with on-demand entertainment options spanning the full suite of current and upcoming shows and movies, as well as breaking news through CBS News Network.

The Premium Plan features commercial-free, on-demand entertainment with 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads; an extended roster of must-watch sports; and live streams of local affiliates in over 200 markets across the U.S.

The Showtime service with its roster of original content, live sports and theatrical films, will be commercial-free for both Paramount+ plans. Showtime will also continue to be available separately for $10.99 per month as a standalone service and through other third-party distributors.

Paramount+ added 4.9 million subscribers in its second fiscal-quarter of 2022, growing to 43 million total paid subscribers worldwide.