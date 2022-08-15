Walmart Adds Paramount+ as Perk for Its Shopping Subscription Service

In an effort to compete with Amazon Prime, Walmart announced Monday that it has reached a deal with Paramount to offer Paramount+ as a free perk to subscribers of its shopping subscription service Paramount+.



Starting in September, Walmart+ users will be able to access Paramount’s streaming service at no extra charge on the ad-supported “Essential Plan.” Among the titles being offered by the streamer are the original series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” live sports, and Paramount feature films like “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” The hit summer blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” will also be added to the service later this fall.

With the addition of Paramount+, we are demonstrating our unique ability to help members save even more and live better by delivering entertainment for less, too,” Chris Cracchiolo, SVP and general manager of Walmart+, said in a statement. “Paramount+ has the premium content and broad appeal that our members are looking for – like Walmart, they have something for everyone. We’re excited about the launch and what comes next for Walmart+.”



For years, Amazon has included access to its Prime Video streaming service as part of its Prime membership package, which includes free shipping on items purchased on the Amazon website and costs $14.99/month or $139/year. Walmart says the Paramount+ perk will not increase its price point, which is $12.95/month or $98/year. Terms of the deal between Walmart and Paramount were not disclosed.



Walmart has not disclosed the number of Walmart+ subscribers, but Paramount reported 4.9 million new Paramount+ subscribers in its second quarter earnings call, bringing the streamer’s total to over 43 million subscribers. The Walmart deal could help increase Paramount+’s subscriber count as it looks to compete with top streaming competitors like Netflix and Disney+.