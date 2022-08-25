Kim Rozenfeld Joins Paramount Television Studios as Senior Vice President of Current Television

Paramount Television Studios has hired Kim Rozenfeld as senior vice president, current television, the company announced Thursday.

In his new role, Rozenfeld will oversee scripted projects for both the television studio and for Paramount+. He will report to Cheryl Bosnak, executive vice president and head of Current for Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+.

“I am delighted to welcome Kim to the Paramount Television Studios and the Paramount+ teams,” Bosnak said in a statement. “Kim brings with him an incredible wealth of experience, and he has a deep understanding of television in all its forms today. We are excited to have him across multiple projects.”

Prior to joining Paramount Television Studios, Rozenfeld was president of Half Full Studios, where he produced scripted and nonfiction series including Apple TV’s docuseries “Home.” Under his Half Full banner, Rozenfeld also created “Watch the Sound” with Academy Award Winner and Grammy Award Winning producer Mark Ronson.

As the former head of Nonfiction Development and head of current programming for Apple TV+, Rozenfeld oversaw all scripted and nonfiction series and all Oprah Winfrey-related content across the streaming platform. Rozenfeld joined Apple after leaving his post as EVP Scripted Programs for Sony Pictures Television post, where he was responsible for all of the studios’ scripted comedy and drama series including “Better Call Saul,” “The Blacklist” and “Outlander.”

Prior to Sony Pictures Television, Rozenfeld held multiple high levels posts at ABC Studios, VH1 and Columbia/ Tri-Star Television.

Paramount Television Studios provides a wide-range of programming across a variety of media platforms including Paramount+, Showtime, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Netflix and Spectrum Originals, among others.