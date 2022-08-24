“Destination Paris,” an original soccer documentary that traces the 2021-2022 UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) Champions League season, is headed to Paramount+ for a Sept. 6 debut, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The sports doc follows award-winning journalist and CBS sports analyst Guillem Balagué as he goes behind-the-scenes leading up to and during the world’s most prestigious club soccer tournament. His monthslong travels offer intimate and exclusive insight into how Europe’s elite teams managed radical change within their clubs, as well as social, economic and political obstacles amid the war in Ukraine.

With cameras in tow, Balagué details the season’s biggest stories, from life without Lionel Messi at Barcelona to Real Madrid’s stunning rally to a record 14th title. The film also traces the responses within European soccer to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, including UEFA moving the Champions League Final to Paris from St. Petersburg. Off the pitch, his interviews range from Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk owner Serhiy Palkin and director of football operations Darijo Srna to Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić and Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

“Destination Paris is an opportunity to take fans on a journey that not only gives a behind-the-scenes look at the biggest clubs in the world but also discovers areas of European soccer that typically aren’t in the spotlight,” executive producer Pete Radovich said in a statement. “Getting to the heart of Shakhtar Donetsk’s journey escaping Ukraine and Guillem Balagué telling stories of lesser-known clubs like FC Sheriff in Moldova showcases how culturally impactful the UEFA Champions League is on a global scale.”

“Destination Paris” is a Paramount+ Original and the latest installment from “Stories From the Beautiful Game,” Paramount+’s expanding soccer documentary collection that also includes “The Only” and Paramount+ exclusives such as “Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In” and “Black and White Stripes: The Juventus.” Last week, it was announced that Paramount Global extended its U.S. media rights with the UEFA in a $1.5 billion deal to continue broadcasting one of the most popular professional soccer packages on the market until 2030.

The Sept. 6 premiere of the doc also coincides with the start of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League season, every match of which will stream live on Paramount+.