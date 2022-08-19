Paramount Global has extended its U.S. media rights deal with Union of European Football Associations to continue broadcasting one of the most popular professional soccer packages on the market until 2030.

The deal, which includes the rights to the UEFA Champions League, was worth $1.5 billion. ViacomCBS — Paramount Global’s former alias — previously secured the U.S. rights to the soccer federation’s broadcasts through 2024.

Paramount Global managed to beat out Amazon, who was among the other companies competing for the U.S. rights. The North American Spanish-language rights remain to be sold.

The details of the deal, including where UEFA games will air across Paramount’s various streaming and linear channels, have not yet been released.

“UEFA has been a key driver for Paramount+ since our launch and we are thrilled to extend this successful partnership showcasing even more world-class soccer through the 2029-30 season, building on the incredible momentum we have created the past two years,” CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said in a statement. “UEFA is a perfect example of our differentiated strategy presenting marquee properties to drive and strengthen both our streaming and traditional linear businesses. This multiplatform approach allows us to leverage the power of Paramount Global to reach the broadest possible audience and elevate and grow the reach of UEFA in the United States. We look forward to continuing to provide soccer fans CBS Sports’ best-in class coverage that our viewers expect.”

A rep for UEFA had no comment on the deal, citing ongoing contractual negotiations.