The Big Ten has inked a long-term media rights deal with three broadcast partners.

The conference has reached seven-year distribution agreements with CBS, FOX, NBC and NBCUniversal’s Peacock to air football, women’s and men’s basketball, and Olympic sports. The agreements will begin July 1, 2023, and run through the 2029-30 season.

The deal is worth nearly $8 billion, per The Hollywood Reporter. Endeavor consulted the Big Ten on the agreement.

“The Big Ten Conference media rights agreements are more than just dollars and deals. They are a mechanism to provide stability and maximum exposure for our student-athletes, member institutions and partners during these uncertain times in collegiate athletics,” Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “We are very grateful to our world-class media partners for recognizing the strength of the Big Ten Conference brand and providing the incredible resources we need for our student-athletes to compete at the very highest levels, and to achieve their academic and athletics goals.”

The full slate of Big Ten football, basketball and Olympic sport competition throughout the entire year will also air on FS1 and the Big Ten Network. Peacock will also get several exclusive football and basketball games. NBC and CBS broadcasts will simulcast on Peacock and Paramount+.

CBS and Fox have long been media partners with the Big Ten, but NBCUniversal is a new addition to the mix. Over the course of the deal, the networks will split the conference’s championship games with Fox airing four, CBS airing three, and NBC with one.

The news comes after USC and UCLA announced their teams would be leaving the PAC-12 to join the Big Ten beginning in 2024. Other Big Ten teams include the Northwestern Wildcats, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Michigan Wolverines, the University of Wisconsin Badgers, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Perdue Boilermakers.