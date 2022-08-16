Nielsen to Measure Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Thursday Night Football’

Nielsen and Amazon have signed a three-year agreement to measure Prime Video’s exclusive NFL “Thursday Night Football” beginning this fall.

The deal marks the first time a streaming service will have one of its live programs measured as part of Nielsen’s National TV measurement service.

“Thursday Night Football” will be “processed” like other NFL agains, per Nielsen, using the company’s panel, allowing for the same metrics to be reported across all other national networks, continued trending, and comparability, Nielsen said in a release.

“Nielsen is the long-time leader in the measurement space, providing gold-standard currency to the media industry and we’re thrilled that Amazon recognizes that and is working with us to bring a streaming service into our National TV measurement for the first time ever,” Deirdre Thomas, managing director, U.S. Audience Measurement Product Sales, Nielsen, said in a statement. “We are committed to delivering comparable, comprehensive measurement of all audiences, across all platforms, and this agreement to measure TNF viewership is a testament to that commitment.”

Nielsen first measurement on Amazon’s Prime Video will be “Thursday Night Football’s” preseason game on Aug. 25 between the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.

Prime Video’s 15-game “Thursday Night Football” regular season begins Sept. 15 and sees the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Excitement is building for this new era of ‘Thursday Night Football.’ We are looking forward to delivering a new viewing experience and offering brands new ways to connect with current and future fans,” Srishti Gupta, director of Media Measurement, Amazon Ads, said in a statement. “Our collaboration with Nielsen will allow us to provide advertisers with familiar campaign measurement to make apples-to-apples comparisons across their multi-channel media investments. Additionally, advertisers will have access to metrics from Amazon that will provide actionable insights to understand brand awareness, engagement, and sales. This powerful combination of first and third-party measurement is something only Amazon can provide.”