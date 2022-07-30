Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in August 2022

Prime Video will continue rolling out its summer slate in the month of August, releasing new original series, as well as a mix of suspenseful films, action movies and more.

Amazon’s series version of “A League of Their Own” will debut its eight-episode first season on Aug. 12, introducing new characters and stories set in the historical opening of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL).

Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives” tells the real-life story of how a young boys’ soccer team was rescued from the Thai mountain cave where they got stuck for 10 days along with their coach.

Other new film arrivals include hits from earlier this summer, “The Lost City” starring Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, as well as “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” Academy Award-nominated film “Licorice Pizza” also arrives on Prime Video this month.

Freevee will also have new arrivals this month. We have the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video and Freevee in August 2022 below.

August 1

“Game of Spy” (2022)

“Go, Diego, Go!” (2006)

“Cartel Crew” (2019)

“Lopez” (2016)

“(500) Days Of Summer” (2009)

“1 Buck” (2017)

“16 to Life” (2015)

“3000 Miles To Graceland” (2001)

“5 Star Day” (2011)

“59 Seconds” (2016)

“A Dark Place” (2019)

“A Fish Called Wanda” (1988)

“A Night At the Roxbury” (1998)

“A.I. Artificial Intelligence” (2001)

“Aaron’s Blood” (2017)

“Absolution” (2015)

“Acid Horizon” (2018)

“Already Gone” (2019)

“Alright Now” (2018)

“Anguish” (2015)

“Annapolis” (2006)

“Any Day” (2015)

“Assimilate” (2019)

“Baby Boom” (1987)

“Backstage” (2021)

“Backwoods” (2020)

“Bad Frank” (2017)

“Bad Therapy” (2020)

“Basic” (2003)

“Battle Scars” (2020)

“Before Midnight” (2013)

“Big Brother Volcano” (2017)

“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969)

“Clockstoppers” (2002)

“Courage Under Fire” (1996)

“Crossed the Line” (2014)

“Dating My Mother” (2017)

“Derek’s Dead” (2020)

“Disappearance” (2019)

“Don’t Click” (2012)

“Downhill Racer” (1969)

“Drive Me Crazy” (1999)

“Eadweard” (2015)

“Escape From Alcatraz” (1979)

“Everbody Loves Somebody” (2017)

“Evil Dead” (2013)

“Face/Off” (1997)

“Filth” (2014)

“Firewalker” (1986)

“Follow the Prophet” (2010)

“Fright Night” (2011)

“Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos” (2015)

“Getting to Know You” (2020)

“Gonzo” (2008)

“Goodbye Butterfly” (2021)

“Grand Cru” (2018)

“Happy Yummy Chicken” (2017)

“Hardball” (2001)

“Here On Out” (2019)

“He’s Way More Famous Than You” (2012)

“I Am A Ghost” (2014)

“I Like Me” (2019)

“I Love You, Beth Cooper” (2009)

“Iceland Is Best” (2020)

“I’m Still Here” (2010)

“Impossible Monsters” (2019)

“International Falls” (2019)

“I’ve Got Issues” (2020)

“Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero” (2016)

“King Arthur” (2004)

“King Kong” (1976)

“King of Knives” (2020)

“Kingpin” (1996)

“Leaving Las Vegas” (1996)

“Letter from Masanjia” (2018)

“Line of Descent” (2019)

“Lost Bayou” (2020)

“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound” (2019)

“Man from Reno” (2015)

“McLintock” (1963)

“Mermaids” (1990)

“Misma Luna (Under the Same Moon)” (2008)

“Mr. 3000” (2004)

“Neil Young Heart of Gold” (2006)

“Never Heard” (2018)

“New Money” (2018)

“Obey” (2018)

“Once” (2007)

“Once Upon a Time in the West” (1969)

“One and the Same” (2021)

“Paradox Lost” (2021)

“Perfect Sisters” (2014)

“Pet Sematary” (1989)

“Prophecy” (1979)

“River’s Edge” (1987)

“Rockaway” (2019)

“Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” (1997)

“Ronin” (1998)

“Safe Inside” (2021)

“Scary Movie 5” (2013)

“Serpico” (1973)

“Single White Female” (1992)

“Soldiers of Fortune” (2012)

“Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” (1982)

“Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” (1984)

“Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” (1986)

“Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” (1989)

“Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country” (1991)

“Star Trek Generations” (1994)

“Star Trek: Insurrection” (1998)

“Step Up Revolution” (2012

“Still Today” (2020)

“Surrogate Valentine” (2011)

“The Atoning” (2017)

“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” (2012)

“The Devil Wears Prada” (2006)

“The Exorcism of Emily Rose” (2005)

“The Feels” (2018)

“The Haunting” (1999)

“The Hornet’s Nest” (2014)

“The Killer Elite” (1975)

“The Machinist” (2004)

“The Middle of X” (2018)

“The Missouri Breaks” (1976)

“The Saint” (1997)

“The Shootist” (1976)

“The Wrong Todd” (2014)

“The Yards” (2000)

“Thief” (1981)

“Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie” (2012)

“To Tokyo” (2018)

“Trail of Ashes” (2020)

“Trickster” (2019)

“Trigger” (2020)

“Two Ways Home” (2019)

“Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman” (2005)

“Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail” (2009)

“Under the Tuscan Sun” (2003)

“Undertow” (2004)

“Vampires Suck” (2010)

“Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” (2007)

“Wayne’s World II” (1993)

“We Were Soldiers” (2002)

“Weepah Way for Now” (2015)

“White on Rice” (2009)

“Wild Honey Pie!” (2018)

“Writer’s Block” (2019)

“Wuthering Heights” (1970)

“Yinz” (2019)

“Yours, Mine & Ours” (2005)

August 4

“All or Nothing: Arsenal” (2022)

August 5

“The Outlaws” Season 2 (2022)

“Thirteen Lives” (2022)

“Licorice Pizza” (2021)

August 10

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (2022)

“The Lost City” (2022)

August 12

“A League of Their Own” (2022)

“Cosmic Love” (2022)

August 19

“Making the Cut” Season 3 (2022)

“Todo Por Lucy” Season 2 (2021)

August 20

“Robocop” (2014)

August 26

“Samaritan” (2022)

“Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby” (2022)

August 31

“1900” (1977)

Everything Coming to Freevee in August

August 1

“Fearless” (2017)

“Models of the Runway” Seasons 1-2 (2009)

“Project Runway Junior” (2015)

“21 Jump Street” (2012)

“Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink” (2018)

“Charlotte’s Web” (2006)

“Cop Car” (2015)

“Easy A” (2010)

“Hotel Transylvania 2” (2015)

“I Can Do Bad All By Myself” (2009)

“Kindergarten Cop” (1990)

“Life” (2017)

“Mamma Mia!” (2008)

“Office Space” (1999)

“Ozzy” (2016)

“Pitch Black” (2000)

“She’s Out of My League” (2010)

“Source Code” (2011)

“Spy” (2015)

“The Chronicles of Riddick” (2004)

“The Gambler” (2014)

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” (2005)

“The Jackal” (1997)

“Tombstone” (1993)

“Van Helsing” (2004)

“Wanderlust” (2012”

August 3

“Jexi” (2019)

August 12

“Post Malone: Runaway” (2022)

August 19

“Sprung” (2022)

August 21

“Young Rock” Season 2 (2021)

August 23

“Sausage Party (2016)