HBO Max is already the home of A24 series, including “Euphoria,” but now the streamer is adding several of the distributor’s feature films as well, a rep from Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed to TheWrap on Tuesday.
The list of films that will be added on August 1 includes 2015’s “Room,” which netted Brie Larson a Best Actress Oscar, Alex Garland’s 2014 sci-fi stunner “Ex Machina,” “Amy,” Asif Kapadia’s Oscar-winning documentary about the late Amy Winehouse, and the Tom Hardy film “Locke.”
While not every A24 film will start streaming August 1 — alas no, “Minari,” “The Witch,” or “Hereditary” — here are the 28 titles set to debut on HBO Max.
- “The Adderall Diaries” (2016)
- “Amy” (2015)
- “Barely Lethal” (2015)
- “The Captive, AKA Queen Of The Night” (2014)
- “Charles Swan” (2013)
- “Dark Places” (2015)
- “The End of the Tour” (2015)
- “Enemy” (2014)
- “Ex-Machina” (2015)
- “Ginger & Rosa” (2013)
- “How to Talk to Girls at Parties” (2018)
- “Laggies” (2014)
- “Lean on Pete” (2018)
- “Life After Beth” (2014)
- “Locke” (2014)
- “Mississippi Grind” (2015)
- “Mojave” (2016)
- “A Most Violent Year” (2014)
- “Obvious Child” (2014)
- “Remember” (2016)
- “Revenge of the Green Dragons” (2014)
- “Room” (2015)
- “The Rover” (2014)
- “Slow West” (2015)
- “Son Of A Gun” (2015)
- “The Spectacular Now” (2013)
- “Tusk” (2014)
- “Under the Skin” (2014)
A24 was founded on August 20, 2012, by film veterans Daniel Katz, David Fenkel, and John Hodges.
ScreenRant first reported the news.
The 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in July