HBO Max is already the home of A24 series, including “Euphoria,” but now the streamer is adding several of the distributor’s feature films as well, a rep from Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed to TheWrap on Tuesday.

The list of films that will be added on August 1 includes 2015’s “Room,” which netted Brie Larson a Best Actress Oscar, Alex Garland’s 2014 sci-fi stunner “Ex Machina,” “Amy,” Asif Kapadia’s Oscar-winning documentary about the late Amy Winehouse, and the Tom Hardy film “Locke.”

While not every A24 film will start streaming August 1 — alas no, “Minari,” “The Witch,” or “Hereditary” — here are the 28 titles set to debut on HBO Max.

“The Adderall Diaries” (2016) “Amy” (2015) “Barely Lethal” (2015) “The Captive, AKA Queen Of The Night” (2014) “Charles Swan” (2013) “Dark Places” (2015) “The End of the Tour” (2015) “Enemy” (2014) “Ex-Machina” (2015) “Ginger & Rosa” (2013) “How to Talk to Girls at Parties” (2018) “Laggies” (2014) “Lean on Pete” (2018) “Life After Beth” (2014) “Locke” (2014) “Mississippi Grind” (2015) “Mojave” (2016) “A Most Violent Year” (2014) “Obvious Child” (2014) “Remember” (2016) “Revenge of the Green Dragons” (2014) “Room” (2015) “The Rover” (2014) “Slow West” (2015) “Son Of A Gun” (2015) “The Spectacular Now” (2013) “Tusk” (2014) “Under the Skin” (2014)

A24 was founded on August 20, 2012, by film veterans Daniel Katz, David Fenkel, and John Hodges.

ScreenRant first reported the news.