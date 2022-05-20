After four years, Oscar-nominated writer-director Alex Garland is back on the big screen with another hair-raising project: A24’s horror flick “Men.”

The filmmaker unfolds a twisted, trauma-filled narrative with Academy Award nominee Jessie Buckley’s Harper at its dead center. Following the unimaginably painful death of her husband (“I May Destroy You’s” Paapa Essiedu), the young woman seeks refuge in the serene English countryside to grieve and heal. However, her wishes are cut short as she finds herself in increasingly disturbing scenarios, stalked by a man (Rory Kinnear) who keeps popping up everywhere. Basically, it’s every woman’s worst nightmare.

Keep reading to find out if the movie, which premiered Friday in theaters, is available online.

Where can I watch “Men”?

As mentioned above, “Men” is likely available at a theater near you as of its release date on May 20. (and beginning June 1 in the UK). Unfortunately, however, “Men” will not be available to stream concurrently with its theatrical release.

When will the film be available for streaming?

With most films, Blu-ray and VOD are available roughly four months after a theatrical release, meaning that you can likely expect to rent or buy “Men” in September.

A streaming release date is murkier: Showtime is the linear home for A24 movies released through Nov. 1 of this year, according to the exclusive output deal the two companies agreed upon in 2019. As such, you can expect “Men” to release on the streamer at some point in the future. For example, “X” — the last A24 movie, released March 18, before “Men” — is still not on Showtime, so it’ll likely be a while.

Who else is in the cast?

The plot in “Men” largely revolves around the aforementioned characters, but other cast members are Gayle Rankin, Sarah Twomey, Zak Rothera-Oxley and Sonoya Mizuno (who you might recognize as the AI robot Kyoko in “Ex Machina”). That’s literally the entire cast.