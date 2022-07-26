“Virgin River” Season 4 has rushed to the No. 1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 list for English TV shows during the week of July 18–24, with the romantic drama series garnering 105.44 million hours viewed. On the English film side, the Russo Brothers’ action flick “The Gray Man” debuted at the top, with 88.55 million hours viewed.

Based on the book series of the same name, “Virgin River” follows a nurse practitioner who moves to Northern California for a fresh start. The show hit the Top 10 in 71 countries on the English TV List. Next up for TV, the Hawkins crew held on strong with just under 75 million hours viewed for “Stranger Things 4.” In total, the Duffer Brothers’ phenomenon now sits at 1.33 billion hours viewed on the Most Popular list.

While critically lampooned, audience favorite “The Gray Man” — which debuted on the streamer Friday and stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jessica Henwick and Regé-Jean Page — clinched the No. 1 slot in the Top 10 in 84 countries. The news comes on the heels of a sequel and spin-off announcement (yes, two separate projects), which broke on Tuesday.

Animated film “The Sea Beast” pulled in an additional 34.14 million hours viewed in its third week, appearing in the Top 10 in 92 countries. “Persuasion” also continued its streak on the list with 29.04 million hours viewed and held tight to the Top 10 in 91 countries.

On the non-English Films List, new entrees are Polish coming-of-age story “Too Old For Fairy Tales” with 10.88 million hours viewed and Spanish drama “Live Is Life” with 7.17 million hours viewed. Meanwhile, on the non-English TV list, the Spanish series “Alba” had 57.74 million hours viewed, and Korea’s “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” followed closely behind.