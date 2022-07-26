A sequel to Netflix’s “The Gray Man,” as well as a spinoff movie that will extend the film’s universe, are both in development at Netflix, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The film’s star Ryan Gosling and directors Joe and Anthony Russo are set to return for “The Gray Man 2” and the first film’s co-writer Stephen McFeely is writing the script based on the book series by Mark Greaney.

The Russos and AGBO’s Mike Larocca will produce along with Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum Films.

As for the spinoff movie, “Deadpool” and “Zombieland” writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese will write the spinoff script, which is intended to focus on a different element within the “Gray Man” universe. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

While Netflix hasn’t released viewership data for “The Gray Man” just yet (though it should be soon), the streamer did say that the action thriller debuted over the weekend as the #1 movie in 92 different markets, just one weekend after the film premiered in 1500 theaters in 25 countries. The streamer also touted the film’s Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score of 91%, compared to a 48% Rotten score from critics.

“The audience reaction to ‘The Gray Man’ has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film,” the Russo brothers said in a statement. “With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon.”

“With ‘The Gray Man,’ the Russos delivered an edge-of-your-seat spectacle that audiences around the world are loving. We’re excited to continue to partner with them and the team at AGBO as they build out ‘The Gray Man’ universe,” Scott Stuber, head of Global Film, said in a statement.

The sequel also extends Netflix’s relationship with AGBO, which already has the Chris Hemsworth thriller “Extraction” and a sequel in the works for that film set to debut in 2023. The Russo Brothers — who directed “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” — are next directing the sci-fi film “Electric State” with Millie Bobby Brown, also at Netflix.

“The Gray Man” co-starred Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, Regé Jean-Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters and Shea Whigham. Check out TheWrap’s review of the film here.