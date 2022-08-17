Penn Entertainment to Fully Acquire Barstool Sports in $387 Million Deal

Casino and racetrack operator Penn Entertainment has moved to fully acquire Barstool Sports by buying up 66% of the sports and pop culture media company in a deal announced via an SEC filing on Thursday.

In the SEC filing Penn said the purchase “is expected to be completed in February 2023, after which Barstool will be a wholly-owned subsidiary.”

The acquisition comes almost 3 years after the January, 2020 deal in which Penn — at the time known as Penn National Gaming — acquired 36% of Barstool in a deal that included the option to buy the entire company outright.

The 2020 deal cost Penn $163 million; according to Bloomberg, Penn will pay a total of $387 million for the rest, split between two payments.

Penn raked in $1.6 billion in revenue during the first fiscal quarter of 2022.