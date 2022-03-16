2022 promises a bevy of new films headed our way, from blockbusters to indies to superhero sequels and beyond. As studios try to shake off the pandemic lull, buoyed by the success of films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “The Batman,” a significant number of new releases are due to hit theaters and streaming services in 2022.
Below, we’ve rounded up a calendar of notable new release films for the entirety of 2022. These range from sequels (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”) to biopics (“Elvis”) to originals (“Men”) to prestige dramas (“The Fabelmans”), and this calendar will be updated frequently throughout the year to reflect the most current information. We have also denoted streaming releases where applicable.
Check out our list of 2022 movies below.
March
March 18
- Umma
- X
- The Outfit
- Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- Windfall (Netflix)
March 25
- The Lost City
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- 7 Days
March 31
- Moonshot (HBO Max)
April
April 1
- Morbius
- You Won’t Be Alone
- The Contractor
- Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (Netflix)
- The Bubble (Netflix)
April 8
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Ambulance
- Aline
- Metal Lords (Netflix)
April 15
April 22
April 29
- Memory
May
May 6
May 13
May 20
- Downton Abbey: A New Era
- Men
May 27
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie
June
June 10
June 17
June 24
June 29
- Shotgun Wedding
July
July 1
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
July 8
July 15
July 22
- Nope
- Where the Crawdads Sing
July 29
August
Aug. 5
- Secret Headquarters
Aug. 12
- The Man From Toronto
September
Sept. 7
- After Ever Happy
Sept. 9
- Salem’s Lot
- Dark Harvest
Sept. 16
- The Woman King
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Sept. 23
Sept. 30
- Bros
October
Oct. 7
Oct. 14
Oct. 21
- Black Adam
- Ticket to Paradise
November
Nov. 2
- The Monkey King: The Legend Begins
Nov. 4
- Untitled David O. Russell
Nov. 11
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Spellbound
Nov. 18
- Thirteen Lives
- She Said
Nov. 23
- The Fabelmans
- Creed III
- Strange World
December
Dec. 16
Dec. 21
- Untitled Illumination Entertainment Super Mario Project
Dec. 25
- A Man Called Otto