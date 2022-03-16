We've Got Hollywood Covered
2022 Movie Release Dates: A Full Schedule of Films Coming This Year

From ”Elvis“ to ”Avatar 2“ and beyond

| March 16, 2022 @ 10:00 AM

2022 promises a bevy of new films headed our way, from blockbusters to indies to superhero sequels and beyond. As studios try to shake off the pandemic lull, buoyed by the success of films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “The Batman,” a significant number of new releases are due to hit theaters and streaming services in 2022.

Below, we’ve rounded up a calendar of notable new release films for the entirety of 2022. These range from sequels (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”) to biopics (“Elvis”) to originals (“Men”) to prestige dramas (“The Fabelmans”), and this calendar will be updated frequently throughout the year to reflect the most current information. We have also denoted streaming releases where applicable.

Check out our list of 2022 movies below.

March

the-lost-city-sandra-bullock-channing-tatum
Paramount Pictures

March 18

  • Umma
  • X
  • The Outfit
  • Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie
  • Cheaper by the Dozen
  • Windfall (Netflix)

March 25

March 31

  • Moonshot (HBO Max)

April

Fantastic Beasts 3 The Secrets of Dumbledore
Warner Bros.

April 1

April 8

April 15

April 22

April 29

  • Memory

May

Top Gun Maverick Tom Cruise
Paramount

May 6

May 13

May 20

  • Downton Abbey: A New Era
  • Men

May 27

June

Elvis Baz Luhrmann
Warner Bros.

June 10

June 17

June 24

June 29

  • Shotgun Wedding

July

bullet-train-brad-pitt-aaron-taylor-johnson
Sony Pictures

July 1

  • Minions: The Rise of Gru

July 8

July 15

July 22

  • Nope
  • Where the Crawdads Sing

July 29

August

Aug. 5

  • Secret Headquarters

Aug. 12

  • The Man From Toronto

September

Puss in Boots Last Wish
DreamWorks Animation

Sept. 7

  • After Ever Happy

Sept. 9

  • Salem’s Lot
  • Dark Harvest

Sept. 16

  • The Woman King
  • Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Sept. 23

Sept. 30

  • Bros

October

spider-man-across-the-spider-verse
Sony Pictures

Oct. 7

Oct. 14

Oct. 21

November

Marvel Studios

Nov. 2

  • The Monkey King: The Legend Begins

Nov. 4

  • Untitled David O. Russell

Nov. 11

Nov. 18

  • Thirteen Lives
  • She Said

Nov. 23

December

Dec. 16

Dec. 21

  • Untitled Illumination Entertainment Super Mario Project

Dec. 25

  • A Man Called Otto
