2022 promises a bevy of new films headed our way, from blockbusters to indies to superhero sequels and beyond. As studios try to shake off the pandemic lull, buoyed by the success of films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “The Batman,” a significant number of new releases are due to hit theaters and streaming services in 2022.

Below, we’ve rounded up a calendar of notable new release films for the entirety of 2022. These range from sequels (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”) to biopics (“Elvis”) to originals (“Men”) to prestige dramas (“The Fabelmans”), and this calendar will be updated frequently throughout the year to reflect the most current information. We have also denoted streaming releases where applicable.

Check out our list of 2022 movies below.

March

March 18

Umma

X

The Outfit

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie

Cheaper by the Dozen

Windfall (Netflix)

March 25

The Lost City

Everything Everywhere All at Once

7 Days

March 31

Moonshot (HBO Max)

April

April 1

April 8

April 15

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Father Stu

April 22

April 29

Memory

May

May 6

May 13

May 20

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Men

May 27

Top Gun: Maverick

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

June

June 10

June 17

June 24

June 29

Shotgun Wedding

July

July 1

Minions: The Rise of Gru

July 8

July 15

July 22

Nope

Where the Crawdads Sing

July 29

August

Aug. 5

Secret Headquarters

Aug. 12

The Man From Toronto

September

Sept. 7

After Ever Happy

Sept. 9

Salem’s Lot

Dark Harvest

Sept. 16

The Woman King

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Sept. 23

Sept. 30

Bros

October

Oct. 7

Oct. 14

Oct. 21

Black Adam

Ticket to Paradise

November

Nov. 2

The Monkey King: The Legend Begins

Nov. 4

Untitled David O. Russell

Nov. 11

Nov. 18

Thirteen Lives

She Said

Nov. 23

The Fabelmans

Creed III

Strange World

December

Dec. 16

Dec. 21

Untitled Illumination Entertainment Super Mario Project

Dec. 25