Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett have renewed their overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios through their production banner Bassett Vance Productions.

Along with the renewal news, Paramount also announced that the pair’s first feature film from their overall deal, “Heist 88,” is currently in production. The film tells the story of one of the largest bank heists ever to occur in the United States.

Here’s a description: Jeremy Horne (Vance), a criminal mastermind with an innate ability to convince anyone to do just about anything, decides to pull one last job before going to prison. He recruits four young bank employees to steal close to $80 million dollars in a daring and brazen assault on the US banking system. “Heist 88” takes place in a time before widespread computerization and the vast cybersecurity of today.

The film also stars Keith David, Xavier Clyde, Nican Robinson and Precious Way.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios,” Bassett Vance Productions Head of Development, Lynnette Ramirez, said in a statement. “We are looking forward to developing more films together beyond our current active slate, which includes the drama Heist 88 and the shared vision for our upcoming four-part event series based on The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.”

Previous projects under the deal include Smithsonian Channel’s “One Thousand Years of Slavery” and a limited series on the Tulsa Race Massacre, which is slated to be released in 2023.

“Angela and Courtney have masterfully brought to the forefront events from our history in order to tell exhilarating and dramatic stories that resonate with global audiences,” said Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios. “It’s a privilege to continue our fruitful creative relationship and shared commitment to amplify diverse creators and new voices.”