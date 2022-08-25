“Batgirl” actress Ivory Aquino is hoping Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav might reconsider his decision to scrap the superhero film, considering the outpouring of support for the movie since its demise this month. In an open letter on Twitter, Aquino asked Zaslav to “consider releasing” the film, because really, Batgirl has “always been the underdog.”

Earlier this year, Aquino was cast in the film as Alysia Yeoh, a trans woman and roommate of Barbara Gordon’s (Leslie Grace) who was introduced in the “Batgirl” comics by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf in 2011. Aquino’s character would have marked the first transgender character ever in a DC Comics film.

Her thoughts came in response to reports of “Batgirl” screenings happening on the Warner Bros. lot this week, said to be exclusively for people who worked on the movie as well as representatives and executives. Those reports also indicated that, following the screenings, there’s a possibility that Warners will outright destroy the footage of the unreleased film. Reps for Warner Bros. Discovery did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the situation.

“If this is the case, as one of many who poured our hearts into the making of this movie, I ask that this measure be reconsidered,” Aquino wrote on Twitter. “As much as I’ve tried my best to be strong these past few weeks, I’d find myself crying, for lack of a better term, from grief, and tonight was one of those nights.”

Aquino went on to detail her love for the film, speaking out against those who called it “woke.”

“For me, more than anything, it is a father-daughter story which hits close to home as my dad passed a year ago, shortly before I booked this project, and I was hoping it would resonate with other children around the world, grown and not-so-grown, who hold their fathers in the highest esteem and who could see Batgirl as a story of that special bond,” Aquino continued.

The actress noted that she’s been struggling to talk to anyone about her feelings since the movie was shelved, and praised the film’s star, Leslie Grace, for her composure throughout the ordeal. Aquino also expressed sympathy for Zaslav himself, for the pressure of being “tasked with tending to the bottom line,” but begged him not to overlook those who were involved in the film in the process. To wrap things up, she made her request simple.

“If a month ago, there wasn’t a marketing budget for ‘Batgirl,’ I’d venture to say that that has been taken care of by the turn of events these past few weeks,” Aquino wrote. “We’ve been fortunate to have such amazing supporters since the beginning, from Glasgow where we filmed and from all over the world. Now, more people know about our labor of love and are eager to see the movie. I do hope you get to read this letter. Consider releasing ‘Batgirl.’ She’s always been an underdog and has nowhere to go but up.”

Reps for Warner Bros. Discovery did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Aquino’s letter. You can read the thread in full below.

