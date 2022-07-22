It should come as no surprise that there were plenty of laughs to be had on the set of CBS’ hit comedy series “Ghosts.”

The cast appeared at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, and shared a blooper reel from Season 1, which showcases plenty of gaffs from fudged lines to Brandon Scott Jones falling up the stairs in his full Revolutionary War regalia.

And because each episode is filled with hilarious one-liners, they also had a difficult time keeping straight faces as their co-stars delivered some of their best lines. In one clip, Rebecca Wisocky is delivering a line as her character, Hetty, when she’s consumed by a bout of laughter.

“Oh my god, that’s never happened to me before,” she says, to which Jones quips: “You’re experiencing what’s known as joy.”

You can watch the full video at the top of this post.

“Ghosts” quickly became one of CBS’ top comedies after its debut last year. The series has been renewed for Season 2, which is in production.

The series stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Samantha and Jay, a young couple from the city who decide to chase their ambitious dream of opening a bed and breakfast after Samantha inherits a mansion upstate. However, they encounter otherworldly obstacles when they realize the house is populated with ghosts that only Samantha can see.

Jones and Wisocky also star alongside Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza and Devan Chandler Long.

“Ghosts” hails from BBC Studios, CBS Studios and Lionsgate. Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are the showrunners.