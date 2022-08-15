Tatiana Zappardino has been cast as Tina in the Paramount+ series “Tulsa King,” TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Tina is the estranged daughter to Sylvester Stallone’s New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi.

She joins previously announced cast Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”), Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Dana Delany (“Body of Proof”).

“Tulsa King,” from Taylor Sheridan, follows Dwight upon his release from prison after 25 years. When he is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. and realizes that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from the ground up. Soon, a cast of unlikely characters help him establish a new criminal enterprise in an unfamiliar place. The series will premiere on Paramount+ with two episodes Nov. 13, following the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone.”

Zappardino previously starred as medical examiner Tilly in Season 1 of “Superstition” on Syfy.

“Tulsa King” is executive produced by Sheridan, showrunner Terrence Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Allen Coulter. Braden Aftergood is also set to executive produce.

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Zappardino is represented by Alexander White Agency and Jared Schwartz at Industry Entertainment.