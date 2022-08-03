Paramount+ will launch as a premium subscription within The Roku Channel later this month, Roku Inc. announced Wednesday. The partnership will provide The Roku Channel users with direct access to Paramount+’s content library through either its ad-supported plan ($4.99 monthly) or its premium ad-free plan ($9.99 monthly).

Within the Paramount+ experience on Premium Subscriptions, Roku has also created a Live TV Guide for all Paramount+ live content, marking the first time a programming guide for a Premium Subscription partner has been created. Consumers will now be able to access Paramount+ live content such the NFL on CBS and UEFA, as well as breaking news from CBS News Network and entertainment news from Entertainment Tonight. Premium subscribers also have access to their local live CBS station. The addition of Paramount+ to The Roku Channel will also mark the first time that live sports content will be available for streamers within Premium Subscriptions.

“Paramount+ features an expansive breadth of content for the whole household, spanning original dramas, blockbuster movies, popular unscripted series, sports and news, all at a competitive price point,” said Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Business Development Officer, Paramount Streaming. “We are excited to expand our successful partnership with Roku and bring Paramount + to The Roku Channel.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Paramount+ in its continued growth, and for the ability to provide our audience with easy access to its extraordinary breadth of content, IP and live news and sporting events” says Rob Holmes, Vice President, Programming. “Premium Subscriptions connects today’s highest-quality content providers to the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel, and we’re excited to introduce streamers to everything that Paramount+ has to offer directly within The Roku Channel.”

The Roku Channel offers Premium Subscriptions from over 50 services, a lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs from more than 300 linear television channels in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 300 partners and, as of Q4 2021, reached an estimated 80 million people in the U.S.