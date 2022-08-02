Chris Rock’s animated adult series “Everybody Still Hates Chris” was greenlit Tuesday to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central, an individual with knowledge of the move told TheWrap.

The show, which was ordered straight-to-series by MTV Entertainment Studios, reimagines the sitcom in an animated adult format.

Rock will return as a narrator and executive producer on the series and, like the original, will be based on the comedian’s teenage years. The half-hour animated series will feature “stories inspired by [Rock’s] experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.”

The series will be produced alongside CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment, with executive producers Dave Becky, Ali LeRoi, who co-created the original series with Rock and Michael Rotenberg, who was an executive producer on the sitcom. Sanjay Shah (“King of the Hill,” “South Park,” “Central Park”), who is an also an executive producer, will act as showrunner.

“Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation that includes smash series such as South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios.

“A reimagining of this groundbreaking, critically acclaimed series has been a source of creative discussions at our Studio for a long time,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS. “It’s exciting to join forces with 3 Arts and the comedic genius of Chris Rock as he expands on his vision of the original show in this innovative new format. This also marks another significant in-house collaboration for CBS with Chris McCarthy and our valued partners at MTV Entertainment Studios as we jointly support this marquee series for Paramount+ and Comedy Central.”

In March 2021, TheWrap reported that the “Everybody Hates Chris” reboot was in the works at CBS.

Deadline first reported Tuesday’s news.