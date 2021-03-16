‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Animated Reboot in the Works at CBS Studios

An animated reboot of Chris Rock’s sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris” is in the works at CBS Studios, TheWrap has learned.

Based on Rock’s teenage years, “Everybody Hates Chris” ran for four seasons, first on UPN from 2005-2006, and then for its final three years on The CW. Currently attached to the animated reboot are Rock, who is expected to return to lend his voice as narrator, Ali LeRoi, who co-created the original series with Rock, and Michael Rotenberg, who was an executive producer on the sitcom.

Also in development at CBS Studios are a “Panther Baby” TV adaptation from Gina Prince-Bythewood, which is set up at Starz, and a remake of the Israeli series “Shtisel” from “Insatiable” creator Lauren Gussis, which is being taken out to market.

Created by Jamal Joseph based on his own memoir, “Panther Baby” tells the “story of a young, sheltered, Black boy who gets thrust into the Black Panther Movement where he finds his identity, cause and manhood in late 1960’s Harlem.”

The project, which is set to be directed by Prince-Bythewood, is described as a “coming of age story that could not be more timely.” Additional executive producers include Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, “Queen’s Gambit” mastermind Scott Frank and Reggie Bythewood.

Adapted by Gussis, the American “Shtisel” is described as “a modern Romeo and Juliet tale of impossible love. The young female lead — the privileged daughter of a Hollywood power couple — seems to be the girl who has everything. But when she meets a twenty-something Hassidic young man to whom she is powerfully drawn… the pull is so strong that she is willing to uproot her entire life to be with him.”

The potential series will be directed by Kenneth Lonergan and co-produced by Fremantle.

Deadline first reported the news that the three projects were in development at CBS Studios.